Vatrano registered two assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Vatrano helped out on tallies by Adam Henrique (on the power play) and Mason McTavish. Over the first 10 games of the season, Vatrano was much more of a finisher than a provider, but he's well-rounded enough to do both. The 29-year-old forward is up to nine goals, three assists, 38 shots on net, 18 hits, 16 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 11 appearances.