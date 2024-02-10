Vatrano notched a pair of power-play assists, four shots on goal, three hits and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Vatrano has a goal and three assists over his last three outings. He had run cold on the power play prior to Friday -- his last contribution with the man advantage was a goal Jan. 13 versus the Lightning. Vatrano is up to 38 points (13 on the power play), 163 shots on net, 82 hits, 56 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 51 outings. He's three points shy of matching his career high of 41 from last season.