Vatrano logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Vatrano helped out on an Adam Henrique tally in the first period. Over the last six games, Vatrano has remained steady with two goals and four assists, including a pair of power-play helpers. The 29-year-old forward is up to 23 points (eight on the power play), 88 shots on net, 44 hits, 33 PIM, 23 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 24 contests. Vatrano's spot in the top six is likely safe as long as his offense is at an acceptable level.