Vatrano produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Jets.

Vatrano hadn't recorded an assist since Dec. 2. He slumped for much of December, but he's produced four goals and a helper over his last six outings. The 29-year-old remains in a second-line role, where he's earned 28 points, 129 shots on net, 67 hits, 41 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 38 appearances this season.