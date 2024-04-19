Vatrano recorded a hat trick in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Vatrano opened the scoring with a power-play tally in the second period, then added an even-strength goal and a shorthanded empty-netter to finish the hat trick in the third. It's a fitting finish to the campaign for the 30-year-old, who broke out in a big way this season with 37 goals and 60 points over 82 contests. He added 272 shots on net, 156 hits, 78 blocked shots, 85 PIM and a minus-20 rating. Vatrano figures to be a veteran leader and mentor for the Ducks in 2024-25, the final year of his current three-year contract.