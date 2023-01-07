Vatrano notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Vatrano ended a four-game point drought with his helper on a Trevor Zegras tally in the first period. Prior to the holiday break, Vatrano was starting to pick up the pace, but his recent slump has taken away much of that momentum. The veteran winger has six goals, 10 assists, 116 shots on net, 54 hits, 38 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 40 contests.