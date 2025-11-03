Vatrano scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Vatrano's goal at 14:24 of the first period stood as the game-winner. It was also his first tally of the year, as the 31-year-old has had a tough time getting his offense going. That's resulted in him dropping to the fourth line lately -- he's been under 13 minutes of ice time in five straight games. The veteran forward is at two points, 23 shots on net, 31 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 11 appearances. Vatrano's production typically benefits from all-around volume, and that will be hard to accumulate while his usage is limited.