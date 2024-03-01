Vatrano scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Vatrano helped stem off a Sharks rally with a power-play marker late in the second period. The winger had gone two contests without a point entering Thursday, his longest drought since mid-January. Vatrano is up to 27 goals, 46 points, 182 shots on net, 116 hits, 62 blocked shots, 69 PIM and a minus-19 rating over 59 appearances. While his shooting percentage is still lofty at 14.8 percent, it's come down throughout the campaign with little impact on his role or production. Vatrano should continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time.