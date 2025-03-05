Vatrano notched an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Vatrano has been steady lately with two goals and six assists over his last six contests. The 30-year-old winger is up to 36 points, 190 shots, 133 hits, 47 blocks, 44 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 59 appearances. His playing style isn't best for a top-six role, but he helps bring a veteran presence to mentor the Ducks' younger players while also offering plenty of multi-category upside in fantasy.