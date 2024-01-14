Vatrano scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Vatrano got the Ducks on the board in the second period, but his tally was the lone bright spot Saturday. He's scored in three straight games and seven of his last 10 outings. The 29-year-old winger has 21 tallies, 31 points (11 on the power play), 143 shots on net, 69 hits, 53 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 42 appearances. Fantasy managers who are unconcerned with plus-minus should find plenty of value in Vatrano, who has been one of the Ducks' top forwards this season.