Vatrano logged an assist, six shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Vatrano had been all goals before Sunday's game, scoring four times over the first four contests of the season. He helped out on a Mason McTavish tally in this outing. In addition to his steady offense, Vatrano has added 20 shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating while seeing consistent top-six minutes.