Vatrano scored three goals on five shots, blocked four shots, doled out two hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Vatrano scored once in each period, capping off his hat trick with an empty-netter. The 29-year-old has played over 20 minutes in each of the first two games this season. As one of the veterans on a fairly young roster, Vatrano will likely see time in all situations. He had a career-high 41 points in 81 contests last season and could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats for 2023-24.