Vatrano logged an assist and six shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Vatrano has an assist in each of the last two games and three helpers in his last five, but his goal drought is up to 16 outings. The 28-year-old is at least finding ways to contribute now after a sluggish November. He's up to nine points, 77 shots, 34 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 26 appearances this season.