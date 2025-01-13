Vatrano notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Vatrano helped out on Cutter Gauthier's game-winning goal 1:52 into the extra session. The helper ended a three-game dry spell for Vatrano, who has struggled a bit lately with Troy Terry (personal) out of the lineup. For the season, Vatrano is at 24 points, 132 shots on net, 110 hits, 31 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 42 appearances.
