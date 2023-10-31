Vatrano scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Vatrano gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead with his second-period tally. In doing so, he joined Alex DeBrincat atop the NHL's goal leaderboard with nine tallies this season. Vatrano has added just one assist with 31 shots on net, 16 hits, 15 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-8 rating over nine contests. While it's an impressive start to the year, Vatrano is shooting 29.0 percent -- his career high over a full season is 11.5 percent in 2018-19. Regression will strike, but playing on a line with Mason McTavish and Ryan Strome should still afford Vatrano the chance to polish his playmaking abilities as the season progresses.