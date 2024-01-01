Vatrano scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went minus-3 in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

Vatrano has scored in three of the last four games, recapturing some of his magic from early in the season. The 29-year-old's tally didn't do anything to change the result Sunday -- it cut the deficit to three goals in the third period. Vatrano is up to 17 tallies, 26 points, 122 shots on net, 64 hits, 43 PIM, 39 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating, playing a solid two-way role in the Ducks' top six.