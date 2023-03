Vatrano posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Vatrano has a goal and two assists during his modest three-game point streak. He helped out on the second of Kevin Shattenkirk's two goals in the game. Vatrano is up to 34 points, 188 shots on net, 77 hits, 64 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a minus-27 rating through 68 contests overall.