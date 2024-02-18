Vatrano scored a power-play goal, added two PIM, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Vatrano has racked up six points over four games since the All-Star break. His tally Saturday was his 24th of the season, matching his career high in goals from the 2018-19 campaign while also setting a new personal best with 42 points. The 29-year-old has emerged as a productive power winger in his time with the Ducks. He's added 167 shots on net, 106 hits, 58 blocked shots, 57 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 54 contests as a fixture on the second line.