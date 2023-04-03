Vatrano netted two goals and recorded an assist in a 5-4 loss to Calgary on Sunday.

Vatrano was held off the scoresheet in his previous three outings. Although he was cold going into Sunday's action, the 29-year-old's had his moments in 2022-23. This was his sixth multi-point effort of the campaign and his first three-point game since he scored a hat trick Jan. 26. Through 76 appearances this season, Vatrano has 20 goals and 39 points. He's now matched his personal best in points for a single season, which he set in 2018-19, and has reached the 20-goal milestone for the second time in his career.