Vatrano notched an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Vatrano ended a three-game point drought when he set up Dmitry Kulikov's game-tying goal in the third period. This was Vatrano's first assist of the campaign, to go with three goals in nine contests. The winger has added strong two-way play so far with 28 shots on net, 13 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating while logging top-six minutes with his new team.