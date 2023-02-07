Vatrano recorded a power-play assist, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and 12 PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Vatrano was tagged for abuse of officials late in the second period, leading to 12 PIM. When his time was served, he made an impact almost immediately by helping out on a Jakob Silfverberg tally. Vatrano has done pretty well lately with five goals and two helpers over his last seven contests. He's up to 24 points, 152 shots on net, 66 hits, 46 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-22 rating through 51 outings this season.