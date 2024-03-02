Vatrano scored a pair of goals on five shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Vatrano has racked up seven goals and five assists over 10 games since the start of February. He scored the Ducks' first and last goals in this contest, putting him at 29 tallies on the year. The 29-year-old continues to impress while also shooting 15.5 percent, his highest in a season. The winger has 48 points, 187 shots on net, 118 hits, 69 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 60 appearances.