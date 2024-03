Vatrano scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over Chicago.

Vatrano capped the scoring midway through the third period, wiring a wrister past Arvid Soderblom on a power play. The goal is Vatrano's 30th this season, the first time he's reached that mark in his 10-year NHL career. The 30-year-old winger had gone nine games without a goal, tallying just a pair of assists in that span. Vatrano's up to a career-best 51 points (30 goals, 21 assists) through 70 games this season.