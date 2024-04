Vatrano scored a goal on five shots, added three hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Vatrano has three goals over his last two games after being limited to two assists across the previous seven contests. The 30-year-old winger continues to take his career year to new heights, though he has slowed down in the second half. Vatrano is at 33 goals, 56 points, 266 shots on net, 148 hits, 74 blocked shots, 81 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 79 outings overall.