Vatrano scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Vatrano tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period tally. The 28-year-old is up to two goals and five helpers through 10 games in December. For the season, the winger has six goals, 14 points, a minus-11 rating, 103 shots on net, 47 hits, 32 blocked shots and 14 PIM while logging second-line minutes. His goal Tuesday was his first power-play point of the campaign.