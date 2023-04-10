Vatrano scored two goals in Anaheim's 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado on Sunday.

Vatrano posted his second multi-goal game over his last four outings, giving him four goals and five points in that span. Through 79 appearances this season, he has 22 goals and 41 points. He's surpassed his previous career high of 39 points, which was set in 2018-19, and the 29-year-old is two goals shy of his personal best in that category with two contests left on Anaheim's schedule.