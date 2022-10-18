Vatrano scored to keep the Ducks in the match early Monday, but the Rangers eventually cruised to a 6-4 win.
Vatrano, who collected 18 goals with the Panthers and Rangers last season, eyes a return visit to the 20-goal scoring club. The 28-year-old right winger seeks his first 20-goal campaign since 2018-19, when he notched a career-best 24 with the Panthers. Vatrano is off to a good start with the Ducks, scoring two goals in three games. His tally Monday came at 15:48 of the first period with the Rangers leading 2-0.
More News
-
Ducks' Frank Vatrano: Tallies in team debut•
-
Ducks' Frank Vatrano: Secures three-year deal•
-
Rangers' Frank Vatrano: Deposits lone goal in loss•
-
Rangers' Frank Vatrano: Picks up two points in Game 1•
-
Rangers' Frank Vatrano: Supplies helper in Game 7•
-
Rangers' Frank Vatrano: Logs two points in Game 4 victory•