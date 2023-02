Vatrano logged two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

One of Vatrano's helpers came on the power play. The winger had gone three games without a point before Monday's bounce-back effort. He's up to 31 points (six on the power play), 174 shots on net, 73 hits, 55 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a minus-24 rating through 61 appearances while filling a middle-six role.