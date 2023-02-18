Vatrano scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Vatrano continued his strong play of late -- he's now scored seven times and added three assists over his last nine games. The 28-year-old winger is up to 14 goals, 14 helpers, 163 shots on net, 71 hits, 51 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a minus-23 rating through 56 contests. He's been one of the Ducks' best forwards recently, and he does enough outside of a lackluster plus-minus to help bolster fantasy managers' benches.