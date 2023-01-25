Vatrano scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

This was Vatrano's first multi-point effort since Dec. 15. He opened the scoring late in the first period and helped out on Cam Fowler's second goal of the game in the third. Vatrano has been a solid middle-six option for the Ducks, but the team's poor offense hasn't led him to widespread fantasy relevance. He's at eight goals, 20 points, 132 shots on net, 65 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-25 rating through 48 contests.