Vatrano (upper body) will miss Monday's game against San Jose, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Vatrano is still being evaluated, so his timetable isn't known yet. Nikita Nesterenko is projected to draw into the lineup Monday due to Vatrano's absence, and Nesterenko might start playing regularly if Vatrano ends up needing to spend a significant amount of time focused on recovery. The 31-year-old Vatrano has three goals, six points, 36 PIM and 67 hits in 38 outings in 2025-26.