Vatrano scored a goal on four shots, dished an assisted and levied five hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Vatrano has racked up four goals and three helpers over his last six games, showing little signs of slowing down on offense. The 29-year-old winger was a force on offense alongside Mason McTavish in this contest. Vatrano is up to 13 tallies, 19 points, 66 shots on net, 33 hits, 20 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 19 appearances.