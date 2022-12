Vatrano scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Vatrano ended his 20-game goal drought with a second empty-netter in the contest. They all count the same on the stat page, and the 28-year-old has to be happy to snap that brutal scoring drought. He's at five goals, seven helpers, 97 shots, 44 hits, 31 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 31 contests while often playing in a second-line role for the struggling Ducks.