Vatrano logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild.

Vatrano set up a Ryan Strome goal in the first period as the Ducks' struggling second line got on the scoresheet. It's been 15 games since Vatrano last scored a goal, and he's added only three assists in that span. The 28-year-old has four goals, four helpers, 71 shots on net, 34 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 25 outings. He's likely too good to shoot 5.6 percent all season, but the Ducks' offense isn't a strong one.