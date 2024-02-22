Vatrano registered an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Vatrano has four goals and three assists during his active four-game point streak. The 29-year-old continues to play at a career-best pace with 45 points, 175 shots on net, 112 hits, 61 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 56 appearances. Vatrano sees time in all situations and should be a top-six fixture as long as he sticks with the Ducks -- he is in the second season of a three-year deal and may attract trade interest.