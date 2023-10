Vatrano scored three goals -- one shorthanded, one on the power play, and one at even strength -- in Saturday's 7-4 victory over the Flyers.

He lit the lamp in each period as he produced his fifth career hat trick and his second already in 2023-24. Vatrano has eight goals in total through eight games this season on only 29 shots, a pace that would be impossible to maintain over a full season, but at least for the moment he's too hot to ignore for fantasy purposes.