Vatrano scored a goal, levied four hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Vatrano's first-period tally held as the game-winner. This was Vatrano's second straight game with a goal, and it's likely not a coincidence his offense has sparked back to life in short order since Mason McTavish returned from a upper-body injury last week. Vatrano is up to 16 goals, 25 points, 115 shots on net, 61 hits, 38 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 34 appearances.