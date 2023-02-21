Vatrano scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Vatrano is up to 15 goals on the season, and nine of them have come in his last 13 games, along with three assists. The 28-year-old winger gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead Monday, but it didn't stick. He's at 29 points (five on the power play), 167 shots, 73 hits, 54 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a minus-23 rating through 57 outings overall, and he's emerged as one of the Ducks' more useful forwards in fantasy.