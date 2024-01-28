Vatrano notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Vatrano set up a Troy Terry tally in the first period. They were united on a new-look second line centered by Benoit-Olivier Groulx, though it's unclear how long that combination might last. The 29-year-old Vatrano has now gone seven games without a goal, picking up four assists in that span. Despite the slump, he's still shooting 13.5 percent this season, a fairly lofty mark compared to his career rate of 10.6 percent. Vatrano is at 35 points, 155 shots on net, 77 hits, 53 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 49 contests.