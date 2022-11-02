Vatrano scored a goal on six shots, went plus-3 and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sharks.

Vatrano scored in the first period, earning his first goal in five games. The 28-year-old is up to four tallies and an assist through 10 contests this season while fitting in nicely on the Ducks' second line in his first year with the team. He's added 34 shots on net, 15 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. His high shooting volume and solid defensive work can help boost his stat line even though the offense doesn't really stand out in fantasy.