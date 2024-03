Vatrano notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

Vatrano has just two points over his last 11 contests, and both of them have come on the power play. The 30-year-old forward has hit some incredible highs with his play this season, but he's slumping at the wrong time for fantasy managers. Overall, he's produced 30 goals, 22 assists, 19 power-play points, 247 shots on net, 138 hits, 79 PIM and 70 blocked shots over 74 outings.