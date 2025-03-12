Vatrano scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Vatrano covered some milestone marks for his season. He earned his 20th assist on a first-period tally by Jacob Trouba, then added his 20th goal -- and 40th point -- in the third. With four goals and six helpers over 10 contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, Vatrano is enjoying a surge late in the season. He's also racked up 198 shots on net, 137 hits, 50 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 63 appearances.