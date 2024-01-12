Vatrano scored a power-play goal and went minus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Vatrano has six goals (two on the power play) and an assist over his last nine contests, though his line got caved in by the Hurricanes at even strength. The 29-year-old winger has secured his third 20-goal campaign and his fifth 30-point season in just 41 outings in 2023-24. With Trevor Zegras (ankle) out 6-8 weeks, Vatrano has a chance to pick up some extra playing time and could eventually move up to the top power-play unit.