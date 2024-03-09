Vatrano notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

The helper was Vatrano's 50th point of the season, with this being the first time he's reached that milestone. The 29-year-old has three goals and two assists over his last five outings. For the season, he's added 193 shots on net, 121 hits, 69 PIM, 64 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating over 63 appearances. Vatrano is a virtual lock to stay in the top side, and he could push for the 60-point mark over the rest of the campaign.