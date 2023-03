Vatrano (personal) will return to the lineup Monday versus the Avalanche, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

Vatrano, who missed Saturday's 6-3 loss to St. Louis, has compiled 18 goals, 36 points, 201 shots on net, 68 blocks and 80 hits in 72 appearances this season. Troy Terry (personal) won't play Monday, so Vatrano could get an increased role against Colorado.