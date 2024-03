Vatrano logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

The helper was Vatrano's 20th of the season. He set up a Ryan Strome tally in the second period. Since the All-Star break, Vatrano has 13 points over his last 12 outings while seeing top-six minutes. The power winger is up to 49 points, 191 shots on net, 121 hits, 69 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 62 contests overall, offering well-rounded production in fantasy.