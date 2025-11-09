Vatrano scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Vatrano scored for the second time in the last four games. Those are his only two goals of the season, though it's better production than the one assist he had in all of October. The 31-year-old is at three points, 26 shots on net, 35 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 14 contests in a bottom-six role. Fantasy managers can look elsewhere until Vatrano is in a more prominent spot in the lineup.