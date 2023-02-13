Vatrano scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vatrano has six goals and two assists over his last seven games. Sunday was the first time in that span he's taken a minus rating -- an impressive feat as a member of a team that's often been on the wrong side of results. The 28-year-old winger has 13 goals, 13 helpers, 156 shots on net, 70 hits, 50 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 54 appearances this season. He continues to thrive in a middle-six role, and his well-rounded production could give his fantasy value a boost in deeper formats.