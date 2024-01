Vatrano scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Vatrano is hot again with five goals and an assist over his last eight games. His tally Tuesday put the Ducks ahead 2-0 in the first period. The winger has 19 goals, 29 points, 139 shots on net, 68 hits, 51 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 40 appearances this season, primarily playing on the second line while also seeing power-play time.