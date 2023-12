Vatrano scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Vatrano's game has balanced out with five goals and seven assists over 14 outings in November. The 29-year-old is up to 14 goals, 22 points, 86 shots on net, 42 hits, 22 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 23 appearances this season. He's already over halfway to matching his career high of 41 points from last season, and he's still providing high-end non-scoring production.